Flamengo advances in dispute with Botafogo for Luis Henrique do Olympique

Flamengo is ahead in a dispute with Botafogo to sign Luis Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille. The two clubs signal the possibility of a loan with an option to buy in equal offers, but the strategies are different. The information about the attack of rivals by the player was initially published by journalist Thiago Franklin.

Rubro-Negro made contact with the player’s surroundings to sew an agreement for a year or in the molds that the athlete prefers. The direction is very fond of the 20-year-old winger and uses the strategy that Fla would be a good showcase for the striker who scored a goal and provided an assist last season.

Glorioso spoke directly with the French to try to repatriate the athlete trained at the club. However, Fla had more progress in conversations with Luis Henrique and is now looking for an agreement with Olympique.

Botafogo would like to make a proposal to Olympique in a different format from the one initially designed, but for that first they want a clear sign of the player’s will.

in contact with the blogthe player’s agent, Cristiano Manica, said he had not been contacted directly by either club and confirmed that Nantes, from France, had made a proposal for the striker.

At the beginning of the year, São Paulo tried to hire Luis Henrique in parallel with the talks by Benedetto, also from Olympique, but there was no progress at the time.

