Flamengo will have the leader it needs. Everything agreed with the mediatic Vidal. One and a half year contract – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



18 months contract.

For Chilean Arturo Vidal to be the leader Flamengo so desperately needs.

Regardless of your 35 years.

Chilean media.

With stints at Colo Colom Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan.





The player’s agent, Fernando Felicevich, received the proposal from the Rio de Janeiro club. And, according to Felicevich, Vidal accepted.

Signature is missing.

But Flamengo’s management has already contacted the midfielder and he has already given his word, that he accepts to play in Rio de Janeiro.

Playing with the red-black shirt is an old Chilean dream.

He has even agreed to terminate his contract with Inter. The commitment would only end in June 2023.





The hiring, which is to be closed since the beginning of the year, was accelerated for two reasons.

The first, the pressure from the crowd for the departure of Andreas Pereira.

The second, the real interest of Boca Juniors.

The information that the negotiation was worded yesterday was from presenter Benjamin Back.

Vidal should arrive in Rio in the next few days.





Not just to sign a contract.

But start training at Flamengo.

The hiring initiative belongs to the board of directors.

Dorival Junior was just warned.

Just like with Everton Cebolinha…



