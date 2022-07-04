Flamengo x Tolima: recovered, Rodrigo Caio and Willian Arão join the group in activity at Ninho | Flamengo

Good news for Dorival Júnior in the preparation for the decisive match for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. In addition to João Gomes, who is back from suspension, Rodrigo Caio and Willian Arão are free to train normally this Monday, at Ninho do Urubu, and have a good chance of being available for the match against Tolima, Wednesday, at 21:30 (from Brasília), at Maracanã.

Spared for a week due to tendonitis in the knee, the defender underwent treatment and no longer feels pain at the site. The prediction is that he trains normally with his teammates and is related. In this way, Dorival Júnior will have all the players in the position to climb: Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Fabrício Bruno, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Pablo.

Of those who were with Covid-19, the only doubt is Diego Alves, who even before testing positive was already out of the team due to muscle wasting. Fabricio Bruno and Matheus França had already tested negative last Friday, and now Matheus Cunha and Willian Arão join the recovered as an option for Dorival in Libertadores.

Finally, João Gomes, who missed the team for being suspended against Tolima and Santos, is another who regains his place in the team.

With the 1-0 victory in Ibagué last Wednesday, Flamengo has the advantage of a draw to advance to the quarterfinals of Libertadores da América. If they qualify, they will face Corinthians or Boca Juniors, who will decide the classification this Tuesday, at Bombonera, after 0-0 in São Paulo.

