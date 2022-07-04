Floods of rivers leave 2 dead and expel 40 thousand from home in Alagoas

At least two people have died in Alagoas as a result of flooding rivers since Friday (1st), according to a Civil Defense bulletin released today. One death was confirmed in the city of Coruripe and the other in São Miguel dos Campos.

According to the Civil Defense of Alagoas, 33,091 people are homeless and 6,192 are homeless. However, the number may be even higher because “some municipalities did not have their data collected”, according to the agency.

So far, the government has declared a state of emergency in 51 cities.

They are: Atalaia Barra de São Miguel, Barra de Santo Antônio, Belém, Branquinha, Cacimbinhas, Cajueiro, Capela. Coité do Nóia, Coqueiro Seco, Craíbas, Coruripe, Feliz Deserto, Girau do Ponciano, Jacuípe, Jequiá da Praia, Jundiá, Limoeiro de Anadia, Igreja Nova, Maceió, Maragogi, Marechal Deodoro, Major Izidoro, Matrix of Camaragibe, Murici, Palmeira dos Índios, Sugarloaf Mountain, Paripueira, Paulo Jacinto, Piaçabuçu, Pilar, Penedo, Porto Calvo, Porto Real do Colégio, Quebrangulo, Rio Largo, Route, Santa Luzia do Norte, São Brás, São José da Laje, São Miguel dos Campos , São Luís do Quitunde, São Miguel dos Milagres, Santana do Mundaú, Satuba, Tanque D’Arca, Taquarana, Traipu, Teotônio Vilela, União dos Palmares and Viçosa.

Government details actions

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), says that new cities can still be included in the decree. The initial survey, carried out with data from the Civil Defense and AMA (Association of Alagoas Municipalities), shows that 29 cities were the most affected.

Also according to Dantas, more than 300 employees of the Fire Department, Civil Defense and other agencies work to help and assist victims. Three helicopters and ten boats are on hand to assist the homeless and displaced.

A crisis office was installed, under the coordination of the governor, and will be composed of the Fire Department, Civil Defense, secretariats of the Civil Office, Assistance and Social Development, Water Resources, Infrastructure, Communication and Transport. The State Attorney General’s Office, Casal and the Equatorial energy concessionaire were also invited.

The Civil Defense of Alagoas is receiving donations, clothing, clothing and food for the homeless and displaced. Donations can be delivered to the Fire Department headquarters, in Trapiche da Barra.

Rains should decrease, but situation in Pernambuco worries

The coordinator of the Alert Room of Senarh (Secretariat of State for the Environment and Water Resources), Vinícius Pinho, declared that the forecast is for a level of rain to fall significantly in Alagoas. However, the concern is that the rains in Pernambuco will continue to impact the rivers of Alagoas.

“In the last 60 days, we had a volume of rain of 1,000 mm, which corresponds to the expected for the entire year. In the last two days alone, it rained 75% of what was expected for the entire month of July”, he highlighted.

Cities are without water supply

Because of the mud and dirt from the rain carried to the springs, the collection, pumping and water treatment stations had their functioning compromised, says the government.

Thus, Casal (Sanitation Company of Alagoas) suspended or restricted the supply in Arapiraca, Palmeira dos Índios, Capela, Quebrangulo, Colônia Leopoldina, Passo de Camaragibe, Novo Lino and Ibateguara.

The company asks the population of these municipalities to save water and, if in doubt, call 0800-082-0195.