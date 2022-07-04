Fluminense starts “Fred week” and will make daily surprises until Saturday | fluminense

The moment for which no tricolor is ready is knocking at the door. In five days, in the game against Ceará for the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense and its fans will have to say goodbye to one of their biggest idols. But not without first rendering all possible (and due) tributes. This Monday, the club starts the “Fred week” and prepares daily surprises until Saturday, when the Maracanã will be packed with people and full of schedules before and after departure.

But what are these surprises? The complete schedule is a “state secret” in Laranjeiras, even for employees. But some actions have already started over the weekend through social networks, such as remembering remarkable goals from shirt 9 – the 200th goal of his career, on a bicycle over Coritiba, was the first posted on video –, or leaving Fred as “adm” of Fluminense’s official Instagram account.

Previously, Fluminense had also launched a website dedicated to the idol, with numbers, stories, photos, wallpapers and official products. The making of special souvenir tickets for the game is announced.

Speaking of tickets for Saturday, already sold out since last week, Fred even marked the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, in a post on Fluminense’s official profile asking them to release the load of visitors to give more tricolors a chance to go to the game. It’s the ge found that this possibility is not ruled out.

Throughout the week, the club will also announce a new old well-known sponsor: “Frescatto”, a food brand that sponsored Fluminense between 2015 and 2018 and is linked to Fred. At the time, the company was responsible for funding the image rights for shirt 9. His return to the tricolor uniform will be precisely in the idol’s last game.

And on Saturday, Fluminense prepares a day full of programming. Events inside the Maracanã will begin as soon as the stadium gates open in the afternoon, usually two hours before the match – so it will be important to arrive early this time. And after the final whistle, there will also be a final moment to mark the fans’ farewell with their idol. Because it’s the only post-game thing, there’s a risk of an eventual stumble “putting water on the beer”. But, if that is the case, internally there is hope that the tricolors will have the understanding that “the heart will have to speak louder”.

One thing is for sure: everything pre-match in “Fred week” will not directly involve the idol. Football will be shielded at CT Carlos Castilho, in closed training every morning from the re-presentation on Tuesday until the end of preparation on Friday. The striker is focused and in playing conditions, as he demonstrated against Corinthians. And he does not hide the desire for one more goal to reach 200 with the tricolor shirt.

After four straight wins – one for the Copa do Brasil –, Fluminense will arrive packed to face Ceará at 19:00 (Brasília time) at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. And being able to enter the G-4 in case of a new triumph. Currently, Tricolor is in sixth place with 24 points, but only three behind the vice-leader Athletico-PR and five away from the leader Palmeiras.

