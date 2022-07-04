Forward Iacovelli gets emotional with Paraná classification goal

Iacovelli’s celebration after the goal. (Photo: Gabriel Sawaf/Zimel Press/Folhapress)

the attacker iacovelli got emotional on the edge of the field when talking about the winning goal over Nova Iguaçu, which gave the early classification to the Paraná Clube at D series. After losing space during the year, he came on during the second half and was instrumental in the Paranista triumph.

“A little emotional, because football is much more than the 90 minutes. I was looking for this opportunity, working quietly, with humility and waiting for the chance to come. Thank God I was happy. Thanks to my teammates, the coach, the staff, we got the victory and the deserved classification”, he said.

Hired at the beginning of the year, iacovelli arrived during the Paranaense dispute. At State, he played the three final games of the first phase, in addition to one in the Copa do Brasil, but soon lost ground. With the arrival of Feitosa, the striker was kept, but won the competition from Carlos Henrique on the attack. Even without being a starter, he scored his first goal for the club.

iacovelli he gave an account of everything that went through his head during the last few years, since the state, until reaching this moment. The player was emotional at the time of the interview, but highlighted the comeback he made at Paraná Clube.

“We went through a moment of turmoil, which I think is normal. But we have to be mature, have conviction of things. And the comeback happens, fast or long, but it happens. I am very happy and even more so with the classification”, she concluded.

O Paraná is now thinking about the knockout of the competition and can even confirm the group’s second place in this round, in case of a tie between West and Cianortethis Sunday.