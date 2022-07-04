Fuel prices continue to fall in João Pessoa and gasoline can be found for R$ 5.99

At the end of June, the average price of a liter of gasoline and ethanol in Brazil had its first drop (Photo: Disclosure)



The average price of gasoline in Paraíba continues to fall. In João Pessoa, it is already possible to fill up the car by paying R$ 5.99 per liter. Quite a reduction, since a week ago, gasoline could be found for up to R$ 7.59 in Paraíba. The information that is circulating on Twitter is that a gas station located at the end of Avenida Epitácio Pessoa would be offering gasoline at that price.

In the Price of the Hour app, the lowest price appears at R$6.19. The tool that provides citizens from Paraíba in real time with the lowest prices of products sold in the State. The application was developed in partnership with the Government of Paraíba, through Sefaz-PB, the State Court of Auditors (TCE-PB) and the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB) and offers quick price searches for items sold in commercial establishments in the State. .

At the end of June, the average price of a liter of gasoline and ethanol in Brazil had the first simultaneous drop after three months of highs. Ethanol had a drop of 1.58%, while gasoline had a reduction of 0.35% in the average price, according to a survey released by the company Ticket Log.

This reduction is a reflection of Complementary Law 194/2022, enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with the aim of containing soaring inflation in an election year.

One of the measures provided for by the law is the withdrawal of federal taxes on fuels, such as PIS and Cofins, until the end of this year. The union president says that the immediate reduction in prices is a result of this change.

The rule also provides for a limitation on the rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on gasoline at 18%. However, the collection of this tax is done by the states and the Federal District. In the capital, the rate is 27% and the new index is still not being applied.