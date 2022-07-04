Future Ibovespa falls with new cases of Covid in China, on a day without Wall Street

The Ibovespa futures opened business this Monday (4th) with a low, without reference to the US spot markets, closed for the Independence holiday. The focus of local investors should be the speed of processing and the impacts of the PEC of aid, which grants a series of social benefits.

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said on Friday that he is working to have the PEC voted on by deputies even before the recess, which officially begins on July 17.

At 9:10 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for August was down 0.89%, at 99,830 points.

The commercial dollar fell 0.21%, to R$ 5.310 in the purchase and sale. The dollar futures for August was down 0.46%, at R$5.348.

Futures interest rates operate higher, extending the strong increase from the previous week, which added more premium for the increase in the perception of fiscal risk with the PEC of benefits opening space for spending above the ceiling limit: DIF23, +0.01pp, at 13, 70%; DIF25, +0.03pp, at 12.67%; DIF27, +0.02pp, at 12.63%; DIF29, +0.02pp, at 12.80%.

The Dow Jones futures were down 0.18%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.28% and 0.40%, respectively.

European stocks are on the upswing, after four days of declines and after a very negative first half for the market. The first half of the year was dominated by concerns about inflation, the war in Ukraine and the potential for global recession.

Asian markets closed with no clear direction on Monday as the Chinese government tried to contain a new outbreak of Covid in eastern cities, raising fears about the country’s economic slowdown. The news could once again affect mining and steel stocks on B3, with the drop in the ore futures contract of almost 6% on the Dalian Stock Exchange, in China.

Also in the spotlight, the results of a private survey of China’s services activity are due to be released later this week, along with South Korean inflation data and various central bank decisions.

