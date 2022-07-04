Gabriel Jesus praises Arteta and talks about his future position at Arsenal: “I am a number 9” | english football

Arsenal’s main reinforcement for next season and officially announced this Monday , striker Gabriel Jesus gave an interview to the official channels of the English club. He indicated that he arrives at the team to be the reference player of the attack.

– I’m number 9! I’m a striker. I can play in three or four different positions, but I think my position is 9. I’m a striker, I have to score goals, I come to score, to help with assists, with everything. I want to score goals – declared Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/23 season

Gabriel Jesus will be Arsenal’s center forward and number 9, after the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, who moved to Lyon . His positioning on the field has already been discussed with coach Mikel Arteta. The two know each other from the coach’s period as an assistant at Manchester City, between 2017 and 2019.

— We talked a few times about the club, about the players, about the project, the future of the club. I trust Mikel 100%, I had a really good time with him. He’s a really nice guy and a great coach too,” said the Brazilian striker, who used to practice shooting with Arteta after training with the City squad.

1 of 2 Gabriel Jesus posed for several photos at Arsenal’s Emirates stadium — Photo: Getty Images Gabriel Jesus posed for several photos at Arsenal’s stadium, the Emirates — Photo: Getty Images

Arsenal also published this Monday a special interview with Arteta about Gabriel Jesus. The coach praised the club’s work to hire the striker of the Brazilian team and reinforced that the player must be the center forward of the attack.

– I’m very excited. I think the team, the club, did a tremendous job to sign a player of this level. Obviously someone I know personally very well, and we know him very well because he played in the league and he was very successful here.”

It’s a position that’s been on our radar for a long time. And now we got a player we all wanted.” — Mikel Arteta, on Gabriel Jesus’ arrival at Arsenal