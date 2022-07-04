Gabriel Pec, from Vasco, recognizes lack of aim: “I should have finished better” | vasco

It wasn’t for lack of trying that Vasco was at zero with Sport this Sunday, at Maracanã. The team led by Maurício Souza created several chances, even put a ball on the post, but sinned when completing some moves. Gabriel Pec say so.

The striker, who had a good performance against Sport, was Vasco’s player who finished the most in the match, alongside Andrey Santos: both kicked four times on goal. But Pec was marked mainly by two missed goals in the first half and regretted the lack of aim.

– We started the game very well, we had opportunities. I had two, I should have done better. But we did well, imposed our rhythm. Unfortunately, we couldn’t pierce their defense – recognized shirt 11 in the mixed zone after the game.

“I lacked whim on my part. I’ll keep working, work on the submission. Only then will the result come,” he added.

Gabriel Pec’s first opportunity was just one minute into the game, after Andrey’s move. He received inside the area, but touched the ball when he put his right foot for support and then kicked the wind with his left-handed.

Then, at 21, he appeared free in the area after a cross by Léo Matos from the right, but he got the ball wrong with his head and sent it to the right of goalkeeper Maílson, without danger.

– We played a good game, we just needed to work hard up front and put the ball in the box – concluded the striker.

Vasco returns to the field for Série B of the Brasileirão next Saturday to face Criciúma, at 16:30 (Brasília), away from home. Vasco is in second place, with 31 points, is six behind the leader Cruzeiro (which has one game less), and eight ahead of the fifth placed and next opponent.

