Gabriel Veron suffers a cut in the foot and leaves Palmeiras against Cerro | palm trees

Palmeiras returned to training this Monday after being defeated by Athletico, Saturday, at Allianz Parque, by the Brasileirão, and taking a break on Sunday.

The casualty was Gabriel Veron, who took 11 stitches when he reappeared with a cut to his right foot. According to Palmeiras, the striker had a domestic accident. He underwent tests and will undergo treatment in the next few days. With no return forecast, he is out of the match against Cerro, in the fourth, for Libertadores.

Veron came on in the second half of the loss to Athletico on Saturday. With the return of Raphael Veiga, the striker lost space among the holders. With one goal and five assists in 2022, Veron started in 16 of Palmeiras’ 33 matches in the year.

Marcos Rocha and Jorge train

The players who played in the defeat to Athletico did regenerative work inside the Football Academy on Monday morning. The reserves did specific technical activity, such as emphasizing the width and depth of the field.

The full-backs Marcos Rocha, spared against Athletico, and Jorge, recovered from Covid, worked normally on the field. The tendency is for the right-back to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Palmeiras face Cerro Porteño at 19:15 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Verdão, which won the first leg by 3 to 0, can lose by up to two goals difference to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals.

The winner of the confrontation between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño faces whoever passes the duel between Atlético-MG and Emelec, from Ecuador. In the first leg, they drew 1-1.

