Gasoline shoots up and goes to R$ 10.65; Ethanol is worth it in 7 states

Despite the small drop in average fuel prices after the cut in ICMS in some states, the numbers found in the bombs are still quite high. In the city of Marechal Thaumaturgo (AC), the maximum amount charged per liter of Gasoline is BRL 10.65. In Três Passos (RS), the ethanol is sold at R$7,646, the highest amount.

The information is from Ticket Log – a logistics and fleet management company – and refers to the end of June. In comparison with the first semester, fossil fuel had an increase of 10% against 4.2% for vegetable fuel. With this result, the number of states in which ethanol is more advantageous compared to gasoline also increased.

How is the calculation done?

To find out where ethanol comes out ahead of gasoline in the price comparison, the survey uses the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL). In practice, it indicates the cost in reais per kilometer driven, considering the average price of fuel and its consumption.

In the case of alcohol, the value is set at 8.5 km/l, while for gasoline it is 11.5 km/l. In addition to considering the variations due to the vehicle model, it is also placed on the scale that ethanol increases energy consumption by 30%, with oscillations for more or less.

Therefore, it is valid to opt for ethanol only when the difference in price also exceeds, in percentage, the reduction in autonomy.

7 states where it is worth filling the tank with ethanol

Here’s a list of states that are more worth fueling with alcohol than gasoline:

Mato Grosso

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 5.029

Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.592

Mato Grosso do Sul

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 5,517

Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.649

Minas Gerais

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 5,292

Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.623

Paraná

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 5,383

Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.633

Piauí

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 5.941

Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.699

Sao Paulo

Average price charged per liter of ethanol: BRL 4,670

Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.549

Goiás