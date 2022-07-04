General is accused of using public money for defense – 03/07/2022 – Panel

The Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories analyzes crime news presented against General Ricardo Figueiredo, director-president of Geap (Executive Group of Employer Assistance), the health plan of federal public servants and of some states and municipalities.

Appointed by the Civil House, Figueiredo would have used resources from the health plan to pay for a lawsuit brought against a former counselor for moral damages. According to the SINSSP (Social Security and Welfare Workers Union of the State of São Paulo), the action would have a personal nature, and therefore, should have been paid by the general himself.

The union denounces the use of health plan lawyers to enter and act in the process in defense of Figueiredo’s interests. It also included two proofs of payment made by Geap of fees charged by the court in which the lawsuit was filed, one in the amount of R$433.90 and the other of R$18.07.

In addition, the crime news reports that Ricardo Figueiredo lost the case and was ordered to pay the lawyers of the former counselor he sued. The R$ 4,529.11 also came from the plan’s coffers.

Geap has two main sources of revenue: contributions from beneficiaries and those from sponsors, that is, the bodies to which the beneficiaries are linked. As most are public servants, a good part of the resources comes from the Union’s coffers. That is why it is up to the Civil House to appoint three of the six councilors, one of them being the institution’s president-director.

The crime news filed in the MPDFT was distributed to a prosecutor last Thursday (30), who will analyze whether he accepts the complaint.

Sought, Geap stated that it would not manifest itself because it was not aware of the content of the crime news.