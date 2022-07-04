German regulator asks Tesla to recall more than 59,000 vehicles

As new cars are being launched on the market, especially in the electric sector, the news of vehicles called by brands due to some type of problem also increases.

According to the latest information, the German automotive regulator has now asked Tesla to recall more than 59,000 of its vehicles globally. The reason is related to the detection of emergency problems in some models of Elon Musk’s company.





German regulator recalls more than 59,000 Tesla cars

According to recent reporting data, Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has asked Tesla to recall more than 59,000 of its Model Y and Model 3 cars. recall in his country, he then made this request to Elon Musk's company.

According to the information revealed, this request is related to the fact that technical problems have been discovered with the emergency system of these Tesla models. And the authority says that this is a problem that affects Model Y and Model 3 around the world. Specifically, the car is expected to contact the emergency hotline in the event of a serious accident. However, Tesla owners will have to contact the manufacturer directly or go to an authorized workshop to perform a software update.

The warning was issued last Wednesday (June 29) and released this Saturday (July 2) by Radio Berlin-Brandenburg. All models affected by the recall are from the year 2022 and, according to the radio, include Model Ys made at the Gigafactory Berlin.

But this is not the first time this year that Tesla has had problems. In April the company had to recall 63,000 cars and in March 947 cars were recalled in the US for delay in displaying the image on the rear camera. In February, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles in the US due to the audible seatbelt alert and 54,000 cars were recalled because of the Full Self-Driving functionality.