German transit agency says 59,000 Tesla vehicles have software flaw

+



Model Y, electric car from the automaker Tesla (Photo: Disclosure / Tesla)

Germany’s road transit agency said it was requesting a recall of Tesla Models Y and 3 over an automatic emergency call system failure affecting 59,000 vehicles worldwide.

Watchdog KBA said on its website in a June 29 statement that a software glitch is causing an error in eCall, which is designed to automatically contact emergency responders in the event of a serious accident.

German regional broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, which serves the region where Tesla’s German Model Y was created and where the car’s batteries are produced, first reported the recall on Saturday.

KBA said 59,129 vehicles were affected globally, but did not specify how many of these were registered in Germany.

The software glitch is yet another headache for CEO Elon Musk after Tesla on Saturday revealed it had delivered 17.9% fewer electric vehicles in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter as the shutdown of a unit in China due to Covid-19 hampered production and supply chain.

Musk said last month that Tesla’s new factories in Texas and Berlin are “losing billions of dollars” as they struggle to ramp up production due to battery shortages and port issues in China.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in early June updated its investigation of 830,000 Tesla vehicles with the advanced Autopilot driver assistance system, a necessary step before requesting a recall.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.