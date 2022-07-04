Giovane receives praise from Vtor Pereira after Corinthians defeat; player has ten days of bond

A part of the Corinthians base, forward Giovane made his fifth game for the professional team in the rout against Fluminense in the Brasileirão. This, too, was Giovane’s first match as a team starter.

Even with the thud of the rout, the 18-year-old was one of the few who had a good time during the match. For this reason, Giovane was praised by coach Vítor Pereira in a press conference after the match.

“I liked (the performance). It created problems in the first half, it has some characteristics that I like and appreciate a lot. I think it played a good game within the context, with little ball. In the period when we were better, looking for 2-1, we started to have more of the ball, but we ended up conceding a goal when we started to press”, began the Corinthians coach.

“We took two goals from set pieces, this transition goal when we were better, their quality. And the fourth goal is already a demerit goal for us. In this context, I think he played a good game”, added Vítor Pereira.

Giovane was among the best evaluated by Fiel in the Fan Notesof My Helm. The player appeared as the second best on the field, tied with Gustavo Mantuan, behind only goalkeeper Cássio.

The young striker has a loan contract with Timão until the 13th of July. About Giovane’s situation, Vítor Pereira stated that he always exposes his opinion about the athlete to the club, but who will decide the player’s future is the Corinthians board.

“I can give my technical opinion, and I always give my technical opinion to the club. But who decides (about Giovane’s situation) is the club”, concluded Vítor Pereira.

For the Corinthians professional, Giovane has five matches – three wins, one draw and one defeat. As for the Under-20, there are 37 appearances and 21 goals scored. The player arrived at Timão on July 13, 2021 and belongs to Capivariano.

