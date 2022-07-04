Globo heartthrob has bankruptcy exposed and sells snack after cancer: “Tumor”

Mário Gomes, heartthrob of several Globo soap operas, is currently away from the studios and even sells snacks on a beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Mario Gomes he was one of Globo’s great heartthrobs between the 1970s and 1990s, but is currently far from working in soap operas. The famous, who became the protagonist of several plots, drew attention in recent years when he appeared selling snacks on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

After being out of work for a while, the actor decided to become a street vendor for a while. In an interview with GShow, he explained that he is a very active and restless person, so he invested in various types of business, just to not be stuck at home without working.

In a conversation with Sonia Abrão, in “A Tarde é Sua”, Mário Gomes stated that he opened the X do Gomes tent on the beach and takes care of business with his family. He also said that being an actor is very difficult, even though people think otherwise. Shortly thereafter, he secured a participation in Globo’s “Tempo de Amar” in 2018.

At the time, the artist told how it felt to return to the station’s studios. “Here I made the biggest hits of my life, here I started. I even get emotional. I didn’t expect it to come back,” he declared.

RUMOR

Mário Gomes was also involved in a series of controversies. Recently, on the podcast “Cara a Tapa”, the artist told that he was the target of a fake news by director Daniel Filho. In the 70s, the famous had an affair with Betty Faria while she was dating the professional, who was disgusted by being betrayed.

Because of this, Daniel invented in the press that Gomes was hospitalized with a carrot in his anus. The attitude, of course, caused some inconvenience for the actor, who had to hear that he was gay at a time when there was a lot of stigma around homosexuals.

CANCER

In 2019, he told the column of Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The situation was very difficult, as seven years earlier he had already fought a tumor. “Whoever had cancer once has to be on surveillance always. There is a need to monitor,” he assessed.