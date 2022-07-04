Globo interrupts programming, enters on duty and announces tragedy

Globo hastily paralyzed its programming and confirmed tragedy involving country people

When something important happens in Brazil or in the world, TV Globo interrupts its programming and enters with its ‘Duty’, to bring the updated news to the public. Whenever the vignette starts to play, viewers know that something serious has just happened and they are on high alert.

One ‘duty’ in particular marked the station in the last year, it is the coverage of the singer’s death Marília Mendonça. On an ordinary day in November 2021, in the late afternoon and early evening, Globo entered with its vignette and what no one expected was that the channel would confirm the worst news involving the sertaneja, who had just died after the aircraft in that was falling.

The ‘Duty’ started by informing about an air accident, in an aircraft where the artist, her uncle, her producer, pilot and copyist were. The first reported that the artist was fine, however, shortly afterward, reporters who were covering for Globo, brought the sad news that the singer had lost her life in the fatal accident.

The death took viewers by surprise and after almost a year, fans still feel the pain of losing the artist who was positioned as one of the greatest voices in the country. Over the weekend, TV Globo made extensive coverage of the sertaneja’s wake and burial, several tributes were also made in the programs, such as “Domingão” and “Fantástico”.