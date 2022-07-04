Globo prevented from displaying business contract with Glove de Pedreiro

The disagreement between Iran Santana Alves, the “Gluva de Pedreiro”, and businessman Allan Jesus gained another chapter. Judge Maria Cristina de Brito Lima, from Rio de Janeiro, granted an injunction that prevented the disclosure of information on the contract between the digital influencer and the ex-agent in the report aired this Sunday by TV Globo’s Fanttico. The broadcaster announced that it would appeal the decision.
“My troops are trying to shut me up, shut my mouth from speaking the truth, I was the one who suffered. They entered with an injunction not to pass an interview with me talking about the subject that everyone already knows”, she said.
“I’m trying to shut up. Who’s scared because they should, right, guys? I was the one who suffered. But anyway. Let’s have faith in God that we got there (…)”, she added.
On the other hand, Iran revealed to have a debt of R$ 70 referring to the purchase of a ball used to record the videos in the famous dirt field in the village of Tbua, in Quijingue, a city of 27,000 inhabitants in the interior of Bahia.
He would have moved only BRL 8,000 in the bank account opened in April, despite being an internet phenomenon, with 15 million followers on Instagram and 1.57 million subscribers on the YouTube channel.
Contract
Iran did not receive legal guidance to sign the bond with ASJ Consultoria, a company owned by Allan Jesus, based in Rio de Janeiro. In conversation with reporter Maurcio Ferraz, he admitted to having little knowledge in reading, as well as his parents.
Glove: “I don’t know how to read much”
Maurice: “And your father, can you read?”
Glove: “Know nothing!”
Maurice: “And your mother?”
Glove: “Worst.”
Maurice: “So the three over there who couldn’t read properly?”
Glove: “Don’t know.”
According to TV Globo, “the fine is quite high only for Iran in the agreement between him and his manager in the case of termination”. About two weeks ago, columnist Lo Dias, from Metrpoles, wrote that the clause would be R$ 5.2 million.
new entrepreneur
“We asked him for all of Iran’s personal documents, such as RG, passport and CPF. All the sponsorship and publicity contracts that he made, he will make available to us”, declared Plnio Lemos Jorge, Falco’s lawyer, to Fantástico.
The fame
Iran gained notoriety on the internet thanks to the spontaneity and simplicity of the videos playing soccer with friends in Bahia. The ability to master the ball in the chest, the kicks with an angle effect, the pair of gloves in the hands and the board “Get it!” boosted their success.