Globo reporters couple celebrate marriage

Globo reporters Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo got married last night at a party full of great inspirations in Alto da Boa Vista, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro.

The two have been married in civil since 2018, but yesterday held a celebration for family and friends. In an interview with Yahoo, the two talked about the meaning of the ceremony.

“An LGBT couple celebrating their love together with their families, friends and people who are part of this history is indeed an act of resistance. It is our right. We can get married and we will get married”, said Erick.

He is the man of my life. He always dreamed of having a wedding party and it’s happening at a very special time. We know each other a lot, it’s been nine years together. Erick Rianelli

In the interview, Pedro recalled how the marriage proposal took place, during the couple’s trip to Buenos Aires.

“I always make travel itineraries, but at one point he told me he wanted to go to a tourist spot for an event. (…) We got there, but there was no mood that something was going to happen”, said Pedro, reporting that Erick asked a woman to take a picture of the two of them.

“I thought: ‘How are you going to get the photo later if you don’t even know her?’. So he got down on one knee, gave me a ring and asked. In fact, the woman was a Brazilian photographer hired by him”, he explained.

In 2020, the couple went viral on social media after Erick sent a passionate message to her husband during a live report on “Bom dia Rio”. The two met backstage at Globo’s TV news program in 2014.