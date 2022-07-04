Goalkeeper on loan from Corinthians called up to replace Lel in the Women’s Copa America

Goalkeeper Natascha, on loan from Corinthians to Flamengo, was called up by coach Pia Sundhage for the 2022 Copa América Feminina. The archer will replace Corinthian Lelê.

Lelê was cut from the Brazilian national team after suffering a strain in the medial collateral ligament of her left knee. The injury happened during a training session for Timão.

Corinthians did not inform the recovery time of the injury, which took place on June 18. The club only highlighted that it will not need surgical intervention, but the CBF, in a statement, said that there is no time for recovery before the Copa America.

Another acquaintance of Corinthians fans who was also cut from the Women’s National Team was Gabi Nunes. Today at Madrid CFF, Nunes suffered swelling in the biceps femoris muscle of his left thigh. She will be replaced by Duda Sampaio, from Internacional.

Thus, Corinthians will have four representatives with Brazil in the Copa América. They are: Tamires, Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Luana. In addition to them, midfielder Lia Salazar reinforces the Colombian team in the dispute.

Brazil travels on Tuesday, July 5, to Colombia and makes its debut on the 9th against Argentina, at Estadio Centenario. Afterwards, the matches are against Uruguay on the 12th, Venezuela on the 18th and, at the end of the group stage, against Peru on the 21st.

During the Copa America dispute, the women’s football calendar is stopped. Timão returns to the field only in August. On day 3, the team receives the ESMAC; on the 7th, ends the first phase of the Brasileirão against Grêmio, away from home.

