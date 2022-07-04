Goals from Fantástico: São Paulo beat Atlético-GO and glued to the G-6 | Fantastic

São Paulo won again after two defeats and a draw: 2 to 1 over Atlético-GO, in Goiânia. Luciano scored both goals.

In Belo Horizonte, the América-MG beat Goiás 1-0in direct confrontation, and went up in the table.

In Curitiba, the game between Coritiba and Fortaleza started 45 minutes late due to lack of light at Couto Pereira. In the end, Coritiba won 2-1.

In Florianópolis, Cuiabá beat Avai by 2 to 1, in a comeback.

In Serie B, two 0-0 draws: Vasco vs Sport and Bahia vs Gremio.

