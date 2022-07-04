Government stimuli and the resumption of the service sector heat up consumption and bring encouragement to the Brazilian economy

Injection of money into the economy stimulates job creation in the service sector; analysts, however, signal caution in the second half due to higher interest rates and the risk of global recession

LEANDRO FERREIRA/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Service sector, which includes bars and restaurants, boosted employment in June 2022



The last few days have brought a lot of good news in Brazilian economy: fall of unemployment, inflation lower than expected, higher growth projection than expected GDP, high confidence in industry, commerce and services. The main reasons for the positive data are: the return of consumption, due to the reopening after the cooling of the pandemic, the appreciation of the price of commodities exported by Brazil, and the stimuli granted by the government, such as the advance of the 13th, the possibility of withdrawal of the FGTS and the increase in the value of the assistance program Auxílio Brasil compared to its predecessor, Bolsa-Família. These stimuli make the economy go forward and consumers come back to buy.

The main positive result was the fall in unemployment: the index fell to 9.8% of the economically active population, the lowest rate for a quarter since 2015, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Brazilian GDP growth expectations for 2022 have risen. The Institute of Economics and Applied Research (Ipea) now forecasts an increase of 1.8%, compared to 1.1% in March. According to the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), business confidence also grew: in the service sector, the increase was 0.4 points in June, compared to May, for a total of 98, 7 points. In industry, the increase was 1.5 points, to 101.2 points. In trade, the increase was 4.6 points. Another industry indicator, measured by financial analysis agency S&P Global, shows that domestic demand has been the main driver of the sector. The PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) scored 54.1 points in June – above 50 indicates growth. Last week, “rent inflation” was also released, which was lower than expected by market analysts. The IGP-M, used to readjust contracts in the real estate sector, accumulates a high of 12.70% in the last 12 months until June, well below the 35.75% accumulated until June 2021.

“We live in a scenario where everything changes in a short space of time. These indicators are the conjunctural scenario from January to May. It comes from high-priced commodity exports, due to the war in Ukraine, and mobility has increased and the population has taken to the streets in the post-pandemic period, consuming services. It is an important movement on the real side of the economy, especially for services, in addition to the government aid packages, FGTS and Auxílio Brasil, of which there is still no analysis of how much it helped the economic result, but it did help”, analyzes Nicola Tingas. , chief economist at the National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions (Acrefi).

Caution in the second half

The economic moment, however, still arouses caution. The Central Bank admitted that inflation will end 2022 at 8.8% – above the target ceiling, which is 5%. For this reason, it has been raising the Selic interest rate, to try to force a drop in prices and ensure that the targets for 2023 and 2024 are met. In May, the official inflation index, the IPCA, rose 0.47%, a deceleration in relation to April, but the 12-month index remained in double digits, with 11.73%, according to the IBGE. Inflation has registered spikes both due to the reheating of the economy after the cooling of the pandemic and due to other factors, mainly external: the war in Ukraine has driven up the prices of commodities such as oil, natural gas and wheat. Oil, mainly, is very important in the Brazilian economy, due to the road modal being the most used for cargo transport – thus, the highs contaminate other sectors. There have also been problems in global supply chains, another effect of the pandemic, compounded after lockdowns in China that paralyzed the country’s ports. Thus, the increase in inflation is a phenomenon present in most countries, including Europeans and the United States.

To contain the phenomenon, the Brazilian monetary authority started raising interest rates in March 2021, before most other nations. Currently, the rate is 13.25% per year. The effect is to slow down the economy, but it only starts to be felt after several months. Due to all these external pressures, economic activity is expected to decelerate in Brazil in the second half of the year, preventing further GDP growth – after the 1% rise recorded in the first quarter and the one that is expected in the second quarter (the disclosure is marked to take place in early September).

Another concern is the possibility of a global recession. Central banks in other countries, as well as Brazil, have raised interest rates to fight inflation, and the consequence is to reduce investments and limit growth. Brazil, as a commodity producing country, would be affected. “The moment is delicate for the market, which is starting to slow down and throw the growth perspective down. The world is scared and must go completely from a time of negative interest rates and low inflation, to another one of high interest rates and high inflation. The slowing world consumes less commodities, and Brazil, as a major producer of these genres, must suffer from this”, explains Piter Carvalho, economist at Valor Investimentos. However, there is still no consensus that the recession will actually materialize.

Other factors to consider in a projection for inflation in Brazil are political risk, as the country will have elections in October, and fiscal risk. “We have our particularities because it is an election year. It is natural that governments seek to favor their visibility and performance, so it is a specific period, which has specific stimuli”, comments Tingas. On Thursday, the 30th, the Senate approved the so-called “PEC das Bondades”, which expands a series of social benefits – for example, raises Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 – and has an estimated cost of R$41. .5 billion, outside the spending ceiling that limits government spending to the previous year’s inflation. The text still needs to be appreciated by the Chamber, but the market has reacted badly, due to fiscal fears over the Brazilian government’s accounts and the Union’s ability to honor its financial commitments.