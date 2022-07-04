Grande Natal had rains of up to 226mm in 24 hours; see bulletin – 07/04/2022 – News

The rains that occurred in Rio Grande do Norte between Saturday (2) and Sunday (3) caused destruction and several inconveniences to the population. The eastern region of the state was the most affected, mainly along the coast. According to a survey by the Agricultural Research Corporation of Rio Grande do Norte (Emparn), rainfall reached 245mm in the accumulated between Saturday and Sunday.

Rains caused inconvenience and Parnamirim was the city with the highest rainfall

Read more The heaviest rains were recorded in Parnamirim, which accumulated 226mm in 24 hours (between Sunday morning and Monday morning (4), in addition to another 18.8mm on Saturday. In Natal, there were 194mm accumulated between the two days, with 164.5mm in just one day. Arez (188mm), Nísia Floresta (180mm) and Vila Flor (175mm) also had heavy rains, as did Touros, Maxaranguape, Pedro Velho, Passagem, Jundiá, Brejinho and Ielmo Marinho, which registered rains greater than 100mm.

On average, the rains on the Potiguar coast reached, in one day, half of the forecast for the whole month of July. Natal decreed calamity and the Civil Defense of the municipalities of Grande Natal and the State are ready to remedy our possible problems with the rain currents of the weekend, especially in the slope areas.

For this Monday, Emparn forecasts low-intensity rains in almost the entire state, with partially cloudy weather. For the coastal strip, however, there is still a forecast of cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorms.