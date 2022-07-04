Guta presses Marcelo and puts “brother” against the wall before having sex for the first time

The two will know by now that they are not children of the same father, but the boy is avoiding her.

The chapters of wetland are on fire. After breaking up with Tadeu (José Loreto), Guta (Julia Dalavia) found a great passion, Marcelo (Lucas Leto). However, the two suffer from the fact that they discover they are children of the same father, the farmer Tenório (Murilo Benício).

In scenes scheduled to air on novel, however, the two will discover that, in fact, they are not brothers. However, other people will have no idea that the boy is not Tenório’s son. Even with the path free to have something, the young man will be afraid and will avoid Guta. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, the girl will put her “brother” against the wall.

Marcelo will be at the stable, when Guta will arrive, questioning the reason for him to avoid her. Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges) will explain that she has a lot of work, trying to leave, but she will approach and keep her lips close to his. “Look, Guta… About this”, he will say. “Keep quiet, Marcelo… And kiss me”, she asks. “It’s not that simple”, counters the young man. “I know there are a million implications… But… Can’t we leave everything else for later?” he says.

Marcelo will try to escape again, but Guta will be direct with the boy. “Don’t make me wait any longer… I can’t wait another second for you… Can you think?”, she asks. According to the columnist, he will drop everything and kiss Guta with passion. The two will then have sex for the first time.