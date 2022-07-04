Haddad leads; Tarcísio and França tie for 2nd

PT would dispute an eventual 2nd round against Márcio França or Tarcísio de Freitas, technically tied in the margin of error

Former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) appears with 30.6% of voting intentions in the 1st round of the dispute for the São Paulo government in a survey by Paraná Pesquisas carried out from June 27 to 30, 2022.

In this scenario, the former Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), with 19.2%, and the former governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB), with 17%, are technically tied at the margin of error of 2 .3 percentage points.

Then comes the current head of the state executive, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with 9.2%. Vinicius Poit (New), 1.5%; Felicio Ramuth (PSD), 0.7%; Gabriel Colombo (PCB), 0.5%; Abraham Weintraub (Brazil 35), 0.4%; Altino Junior (PSTU), 0.2%; and Elvis Cezar (PDT), 0.1%, complete the list. White, null or none are 11%, and 9.5% could not answer.

The survey heard 1,820 voters from 77 municipalities in the state of São Paulo from June 27 to 30 and is registered with the TSE under the number BR-03362/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3% and the confidence level is 95%. The research cost R$ 96,000.00 and was paid for with own resources.

SCENE 1

SCENARIO 2

The survey also tested a reduced scenario with the top 4 candidates. França and Tarcísio remain in a technical tie.

SCENARIO 3

In a 3rd scenario, the survey removed the name of Márcio França. The pessebist’s votes do not have a clear destination and are distributed among Haddad, Garcia, Tarcísio and “white/null/none“.

SENATE

Paraná Pesquisas also tested 2 scenarios for the Senate race, which elects one representative per state this year. José Luiz Datena (PSC), who announced his withdrawal from the race last Thursday (June 30, 2022), has 25% of the votes, followed by former minister Marina Silva (Rede), with 17.4%, and Márcio France, with 14%.

In a reduced scenario, Datena appears with 32% of intentions, while Marina adds up to 21.5%. In 3rd place is state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB), with 11%.

