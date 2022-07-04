Hariany Almeida denies pregnancy and has fun with fans: ‘They’re rooting for it’ | TV & Famous

Hariany Almeida and DJ Netto traveled together with the ex-BBB’s family, strolling along Lago das Brisas, in Buriti Alegre, in the south of the state of Goiás, 188 kilometers from Goiânia. After two years apart, they got back together and are enjoying some very romantic days. On social media, fans saw the photos that the influencer shared on her profile and began to comment that she is pregnant. Upon learning of the posts, she spoke, exclusively to Gshow, and denied it.

“Jesus turns off the light [risos]. No, I’m not,” she said.

“They are the ones who are rooting for it and are playing in the air [risos]”, amused himself.

Recently, in an article for Gshow, Hariany talked about the return of dating. On Valentine’s Day, they shared on social media that they reconciled after two years apart. She told how the rapprochement went:

“Everyone is wanting to know and they are rooting for our happiness. We got closer, we happened to stay and it was all very intense, the feeling came to the surface. We were sure of what we wanted and decided to give ourselves the chance to be happy again.”

“The next day was a mess in my head, because I didn’t even know I liked him so much, after that I couldn’t let go anymore. See how much we like each other and how much we are at a similar pace in life, you know? Same dreams, same goals … we get along really well with each other’s family and friends, so it all adds up, and not to mention we match a lot in everything.”