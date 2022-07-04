Holiday in the USA, risk of more covid in China: see the facts to invest – 04/07/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.

Catch up on the show daily, Monday through Friday at 9:30am, and stay up-to-date on all the news and changes impacting the markets.

Also take the opportunity to ask your questions about investments.

The program is presented by Marcio Loréga, Research and Economics manager, and Rodrigo Paz, senior graphics analyst, both at PagBank.

Get to know the UOL Investments page, where you can find guidance on how to invest better to achieve a dream and secure your future.

Have doubts? Send your question to [email protected]

The highlights of the day are:

-Asian markets close this Monday (4) without a defined trend, while European stocks rise on this day when American markets do not open due to the July 4th holiday, one of the most important in the country.

-The economic agenda for the week will be hectic, with emphasis on the minutes of the Fomc, on Wednesday, and the Payroll, on Friday, which should guide the Fed’s next monetary decisions, in addition to several other inflation and production data. around the world.

– Covid in China is once again worrying global investors, after the emergence of new contaminated, which can be a problem for the country’s economic recovery because of the strict zero covid policy implemented by the government.