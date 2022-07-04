Homeless person asks for donation of winter sweaters in BH – Gerais

Fred de Souza (right) posted a message asking for a donation of blouses (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

As if the enormous difficulty of not having a home, a steady job or even food on the table every day wasn’t enough, winter nights become an additional suffering for Fred de Souza, 42 years old. This friendly homeless person, who survives in Belo Horizonte thanks to the sale of recycled objects, is another one of the thousands in Brazil who do not have a coat to protect themselves from the cold.

Anyone passing through the Lagoinha Complex, at the exit to the Cristiano Machado tunnel, is faced with yet another sad scenario. A piece of wood written by hand in blue urgently asks for the support of other people from Belo Horizonte. “We need a sweatshirt”, says the sign, which is just below an Atltico shield. Fred’s idea came up with the intention of attracting attention and asking for compassion from the rest of the population of the capital.

He was born in Ipatinga, in Vale do Ao, but arrived some time ago to live on the streets of BH. “We are on the streets and in this cold period we are in dire need of shoes, socks, blouses and pants. Who can help us with some food. The only thing I’ve eaten so far is a cracker and a piece of bread,” he says.

Fred is one of the more than 8,000 people who live on the streets of BH, according to recent data released by the Ministry of Citizenship. In Minas Gerais, almost 20,000 have nowhere to live.

In addition to the lack of a roof, earning a few bucks also became a martyrdom. “Today we can’t sell anything, because the junkyards are closed. We went through a lot of difficulties on Sunday”, asks Fred.

“We collect cardboard, PET bottles, plastic, cans, old appliances, books, newspapers, notebooks. Anyone who wants to pass by and leave it with us, can leave it”.

dog feed

His daily companion is a black mutt, with whom he shares his torments on cold nights. So much so that he also begs for food for his four-legged friend. “Anyone who can help us, we will be very grateful.”

Despite the lack of sweaters, Fred is not selfish and has shared the clothes he won with other people who are in the same situation. “Some left some shirts, but we distributed them to some friends,” he says.