How does the Brain work? See more information here!

know how your brain really works can help you deal with it in an even better way. Currently, studies suggest that while we believe our brains are rational and independent machines, they actually have entirely different purposes. It works as a way of regulating your body’s internal systems, called “body budget”.

How to make a “body budget wisely”

Everything your brain creates, from ecstasy to shame, is part of its bodily mission. Sometimes this budget works in the short term, like when you drink coffee to stay up late and finish a job, thereby borrowing energy you’ll need to pay for the next day.

Or in other possibilities, where he needs to budget for the long term, when you need to learn something that is very difficult, or that you need to survive and thrive. What is of paramount importance at this point is to learn how to make a body budget wisely.

be clear with yourself

The most important regions of the brain are the exact same regions that regulate your body, heart, lungs, metabolism and immune system. In this way, what you say and how you say simple everyday things can affect your nervous system and that of the people around you.

Given this, it is necessary to understand that we are not only guardians of our brain, but also of each other’s brains. That is, give priority to being a person who energizes environments, and does not drain your energies.

Prioritize your productivity

The brain is also an organ of foresight. So imagine him trapped in a dark box, only able to receive information about the results around him through his senses.

In this logic, this organ has the challenge of receiving only information about the effects and determining a beneficial response to its body, so that it regulates it and keeps it alive. However, the only effective way he has of accomplishing this feat is to rely on past experience to predict what might happen next.

Therefore, when you become predictable and reliable to others, sharing goals and the like, working and living alongside you requires less body budget, making this improve productivity.