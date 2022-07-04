How much will gasoline, diesel, ethanol and gas cost after reductions?

You fuel prices are one of the major concerns of the federal government in this election year. For this reason, a series of proposals are being discussed and voted on by parliamentarians with the aim of reducing the values ​​as soon as possible.

Read more: Chamber approves MP that expands payroll loan margin

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, presented last Tuesday, 28, data on the possible impact of the approval of texts that are being processed in the National Congress. The calculations take into account projects such as limiting the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel, communications, electricity and public transport.

In the case of gasoline, the reduction in the average price will reach 21%, with the liter going from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84. For diesel, the drop will be from R$ 7.68 to R$ 7.55 a liter, or 1.7%.

Ethanol and LPG

The minister also presented forecasts for the drop in ethanol and cooking gas prices after the changes were adopted. Ethanol will go from R$4.87 to R$4.57, a drop of more than six percentage points.

Another item that has weighed heavily on the pockets of Brazilians, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) may show a decline of 2.3%. If this occurs, the average price of the item will go from R$112.70 to R$110.07.