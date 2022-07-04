How the Higgs boson changed understanding of the Universe – and ruined the life of its discoverer

  • Carlos Serrano (@carliserrano)
  • BBC News World

Peter Higgs.

Credit, CERN

photo caption,

Peter Higgs Made Only One Discovery, But It Changed Physics Forever

On July 4, 2012, researchers at the Large Hadron Collider announced that they had found the last piece of a puzzle that had been uncompleted for 48 years.

The Large Hadron Collider is the largest and most complex machine ever built. The “piece” he discovered is a particle of the subatomic world and one of the building blocks that make up everything we know.

This piece is called the Higgs boson, and proving its existence is one of the greatest achievements of modern physics.

With the discovery of the Higgs boson, the standard model was completed, which describes the set of elementary particles that make up everything we know and the forces that interact with each other so that they function as pieces of building blocks that come together.

