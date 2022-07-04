How to apply for a loan on PagBank?

PagBank offers 4 loan options to its customers. Check out which ones they are and which is the best alternative for you!

Are you financially tight? PagSeguro can help you through the personal loan offered by its digital bank, PagBank. Learn how to apply for the loan!

What are PagBank’s loan options?

Currently, PagBank offers its customers 4 loan options. Check out what they are now!

Loan: These are loans offered exclusively to those who use PagSeguro to sell their products. Payment is made through slips, the number of installments is chosen by the applicant.

Anticipation of FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço): This option is for those who want to advance the Anniversary Saque offered by the Federal Government. In this method, the payment is deducted directly from the FGTS on the date that the Saque Aniversário would be made available by the government;

Private Payroll Loan: This option is available to employees of partner companies in the private sector. The loan installments will be deducted directly from the salary;

Public Payroll Loan: This option applies only to civil servants, pensioners and INSS (National Social Security Institute) subscribers. The installments of this loan will be deducted directly from the applicant’s salary or benefit payment.

How to apply for the loan?

To apply for the loan is very easy. First open your PagBank application, go to the “Products and Investments” section and click “Loans” and choose the option that best suits your needs.

Once this is done, the money will be available in your digital account within one business day. However, if the account is a PJ (Legal Entity), the amount will be released in two business days.

The minimum amount released by PagBank is BRL 300.00 and the maximum is BRL 50,000.00, with up to 24 months to pay. Interest rates charged are from 2.99% am

No loan offer for you?

If you do not fit into the options in the public or private payroll loan options and FGTS anticipation, the option that remains is the standard offered by PagBank.

However, this option is only available to people who have been selling their products using PagSeguro for at least six months. In this way, the more you use PagSeguro to make your sales, the more chances you have of having a loan released.

