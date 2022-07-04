How to deactivate the Itaucard card approximation payment

Even with the ease that contactless payment offers, some customers prefer to deactivate it. Check out how!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

Despite the convenience that proximity payment brings when making purchases, there are those who prefer to guarantee the security of the card, deactivating this function that is already included in most cards, including Itaucard.

Proximity payment is a form of payment that uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. In this way, the customer can make payments without inserting the card into the machine and typing the password.

At Itaú, payment by approximation allows transactions of up to R$200 to be made without inserting the card into the machine and typing the password. For purchases above this amount, it is also necessary to enter the four-digit password to complete them. See below how you can disable this feature.

Deactivating the payment by approximation on the Itaucard card

First, you need to check if the card has the option of payment by approximation. To do this, look for an antenna symbol, similar to the Wi-Fi symbol, on the front of the card. If so, it means that the card has the proximity payment functionality.

Unlike what already happens in most banks, deactivating the contactless function of Itaucard is only possible through the company’s call center, via telephone. That is, the Itaú application does not have this option, and it is necessary to contact a bank employee.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

If you wish to deactivate this function on your Itaú card, you will have to call one of the following contact numbers:

3003 – 3030 for capitals, metropolitan regions and cell phone calls;

for capitals, metropolitan regions and cell phone calls; 0800 720 3030 to other locations and calls via landline;

to other locations and calls via landline; +55 11 2155-4828 for calls from outside Brazil.

Still, it’s important to think carefully before deciding to cancel the function. It turns out that, according to the company’s privacy policy, after disabling the payment by approximation of a credit card, the function cannot be activated again.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Itaucard / Reproduction