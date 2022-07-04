how to have support in contracts and avoid scam

A story that shocked Brazil and gained international repercussion from a sequence of investigations carried out by the LeoDias column, the Luva de Pedreiro case will have a new page starting today, when two unpublished interviews are aired, one on Domingo Espetacular (Record TV ) and the other on Fantástico (Globo), with the influencer’s own version of the boycotts practiced by the ex-manager, Allan Jesus.

In fact, in this space, we had also informed about how common it is to see young talents, especially in sports and who come from humbler places, fall into the wrong hands and sign completely disproportionate contracts, which ultimately prevent them from achieving professional growth.

Glove of Pedreiro and Allan Jesus (Reproduction: Instagram/Montagem Metrópoles) Glove of Pedreiro and Allan Jesus (Reproduction: Instagram/Montagem Metrópoles)Glove of Pedreiro and Allan Jesus (Reproduction: Instagram/Montagem Metrópoles) photo-open-allan-jesus-mason-glove-2022 Allan Jesus and Mason’s Glove Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram) Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram)Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram) Victor-Melo-Luva-Pedreiro Victor Melo and the Mason’s GloveInstagram reproduction Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram) Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram)Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram) Photo-Bricklayer’s Glove Mason’s Glovereproduction frame-Mason’s Glove Mason’s GlovePlayback / Instagram 0

The column spoke with lawyer Juliana Fincatti Moreira Santoro, also a law professor, who explained in detail about contract clauses and how to avoid a scam, as was the case with Luva de Pedreiro.

Above all, she warns that every person who signs a contract also needs to think of some clause to have a backing. “Any contractor has to think about protecting himself. This depends on the position the person is in in the contractual relationship (contractor or contracted), but before signing, it is recommended to do an exercise to think about which points in the contract he may be vulnerable. For example, if you are the payment creditor, include a certain due date and late payment. If you are on the other side, think about questions about warranty, data protection, confidentiality, etc. For both contractors, it is important to foresee the chances of motivated and unmotivated termination and whether there will be penalties”, clarifies the professional.

Juliana also says that, in the first place, it is important to investigate who the other party is, if the person will have equity to answer for losses, before closing any deal. “I also usually place contractual confidentiality, loyalty and good faith clauses, which are general clauses provided for in the Civil Code, which impose on all contractors the duty to refrain from causing any harm to the interests of the other party”, she explains.

What are the most used scam resources that usually confuse the person?

“One should be suspicious when there is pressure to sign the contract immediately, without the person having the chance to read and analyze the proposed text. In addition, exaggerated offers, values ​​below the market average and very attractive profit promises are danger signs. Before hiring, investigate the other party, check the market for that product or service offered, to see if the values ​​involved are within the average and be suspicious of people and companies that promise too much”, she warns.

Juliana Santoro points out protection models for Glova de Pedreiro in new contracts

– Clauses that provide that the receipt of funds from advertising contracts should be carried out directly by the mason’s glove;

– Secrecy clause on the access data of your profiles and accounts on social networks, with heavy fines for possible misuse, hacking, unauthorized password change, etc.;

– Termination clauses without cause (no fault) provided that notice is given in advance and termination with reason (with fault), with a heavy fine for the event;

– Secrecy clause for the entrepreneur, on the contracts signed by Luva de Pedreiro.

“It is very common to have contracts annulled by what we call vices of consent, when the person is deceived about the object or some condition of the business (error, willful misconduct, coercion, simulation and fraud). It is necessary to check if the object of the contract corresponds to what was explained and negotiated, so that the person is not induced to sign a document with something different from what was negotiated”, she concludes.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.