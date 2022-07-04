How to invest with good returns and security?

As a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazilians are increasingly looking for sources of profitability. However, doubts still arise about which assets to invest in with good returns and security. In this case, you need to be concerned about some issues, such as liquidity and investment volatility.

Low liquidity and low volatility

First of all, it is important to understand that the return on investment can vary over time, especially in the medium and long term. For this, it is necessary to establish a date to determine when the redemption must be made. In this case, it is possible to be a little more relaxed, since the rate at which the money can return is more predictable. For that, these are the most recommended:

Direct Treasure: From R$ 30 per bond, the citizen must assume a part of the public debt, where the amount will be returned with credit. In this way, the investment works like a loan.

Letters of Credit: Here, the individual will also be a creditor, as in direct treasury, but the paperwork is issued by a financial institution that invests money in other people.

High liquidity and low volatility

In the case of high liquidity and low volatility, investments are known to be quickly absorbed by the market and without a very large price variation. In this case, it is a good option to increase equity and expand to other assets. Check out the options: