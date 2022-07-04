How we will work in the future – Época Negócios

+



More than 300 million people connect daily in virtual meetings, according to statistics from just one of the platforms, Zoom. Created in 2011 by entrepreneur Eric Yuan, the virtual calling company is already worth $75 billion. Technologies such as these have already made working meetings commonplace with participants around the world. But the future promises a step further.

The largest companies in the sector are preparing for the moment when, with the use of virtual reality glasses, everyone will be able to connect in immersive experiences with their avatars. The prospect is that this will become a reality in ten or 20 years. It all depends on advances in technology and investments in the sector.

There is no lack of willingness to do so. Last year, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of tech giant Meta, announced an investment of $50 million in research and programs to develop the metaverse.

A study by Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that this market will reach $800 billion by 2024. “People will create multiple versions of themselves, each adapted for specific purposes. This will lead to fragmentation – and a growing gap between who a person is in the physical world and who they project themselves to be in the virtual world.” of innovation and technology SXSW, held in March in Austin, Texas.

At the same time, the new reality makes room for a flexible working day, which leaves aside the factory format of eight hours a day, five days a week. People begin to connect with their purpose and expect companies to live up to those aspirations. It is not just a new way of working, but a new human paradigm.

Metaverse, flexible working hours, remote work, artificial intelligence for people management will be the main elements of the new work context

The immersive and virtual future

Metaverse gains strength and more and more fans

– 52% of employees are open to using digital immersive spaces in the metaverse for team meetings or activities in the next year

– 47% of professionals are willing to represent themselves as avatars at meetings in 2023

– People feel more engaged, present and comfortable using an avatar in a meeting compared to an audio-only call

– Avatars and the metaverse are able to bring people who are physically apart closer together

Source: The Work Trend Index – Microsoft. Study carried out with 31 thousand people in 31 countries, including Brazil, Canada and the United States ITALIC

Structured versus dematerialized models

What goes out and what goes into the corporate world

(*Ego-based business and employment relationships; **Model that emphasizes the well-being of all Source: Voicers)

A new look at work

See the main aspects that employees consider “very important” for an employer

Source: The Work Trend Index – Microsoft Study carried out with 31 thousand people in 31 countries, including Brazil, Canada and the United States

Artificial Intelligence at the forefront of the future

Automation, robotics and artificial intelligence will change “nature” and the number of jobs available

– Artificial intelligence, one of the most present technologies in 2030, will allow companies to identify talents faster*;

– Technology will create new functions as companies seek its benefits, while other functions will become unnecessary**;

– About 60% of jobs haven’t even been created yet***.

Sources: *Workforce of the future: The competing forces shaping 2030 – PwC/ **Predictions on the Future of Work 2030 – Cultivate Labs/ ***Voicers