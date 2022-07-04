Huck makes Murilo Benicio assume a relationship with a Globo journalist; understand

Luciano Huck exposed the intimacy of Murilo Benicio during participation in “Domingão”

On the night of this Sunday (03), another edition of Domingão with Huck was broadcast on Globo. The program had several attractions and even showed the grand finale of the “Dance of the Famous”.

On the artistic jury team was Murilo Benicio and like Paolla Oliveira, who has twice won the dance competition.

However, an unusual moment of the attraction caught the public’s attention. That’s because Luciano Huck talked about the actor’s intimacy. For those who don’t know, since the end of 2021, Murilo and journalist Cecilia Malan, Globo’s correspondent in Europe, would be in a relationship.

Thus, Luciano Huck took advantage of the actor’s presence on his program to expose his intimacy and confirm if the actor and the journalist are really together:

“I will reinforce that his being here today is a declaration of love, of friendship that I am receiving today. Because he is a hermit. He goes out just to record and goes to London to date when he can. But I said: Murilo, with this success of Pantanal, comes here to caress his friend, live”, said Angélica’s husband, when mentioning the place where the journalist is living.

Public reverberates Luciano Huck’s comment

Luciano Huck’s speech about Murilo Benicio and Cecilia became a topic on the internet: “Murilo Benicio making a greater effort to hide the relationship and Luciano hinting that he is going to London to date #Domingão”, wrote an internet user. “Luciano Huck saying that Murilo Benicio only leaves the house to record or to go to London to date kkkkkkkkkkk”, enthused another.