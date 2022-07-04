Hulk is already the 2nd top scorer of the Rooster in the Brasileirão by consecutive points – 03/07/2022

Scorer of Atlético-MG’s first goal in the 2-1 victory over Juventude, this Saturday (2), striker Hulk reached the mark of 26 goals for the Brazilians and jumped to 2nd place in the list of Galo’s top scorers. in the era of straight points, since 2003, alongside former defender Leonardo Silva.

Top scorer of the 2021 Brasileirão with 19 goals, Hulk has 7 goals in this 2022 edition (in 12 games played), and has already added 22 goals this season. In the history of Galo in the Brasileirão by points, the top scorer remains Diego Tardelli, who scored 46 goals in the 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014 editions – in 2020 he played for the club, but did not score.

Atlético-MG’s top scorers in the Brasileirão in the era of consecutive points (2003-2022):

46 – Diego Tardelli

[26] – Hulk

26 – Leonardo Silva

24 – Fred

24 – Luan

23 – Khazars

22 – Éder Luís

19 – Robinho

17 – Fábio Júnior

17 – Jo

16 – Ronaldinho Gaucho

In the history of the Brasileirão (adding up the Taça Brasil, Robertão and the Brasileiro since 1971), the Galo’s top scorer is former striker Reinaldo, with 89 goals, followed by Marques, who scored 63. Diego Tardelli, with 46, is 4th. next to Dada Maravilha. Hulk, with 26 goals, entered the top-10, in 10th position, alongside Leonardo Silva, and two goals behind former midfielder Éverton, who played for the club in the 1980s.

Atlético-MG’s top scorers in the Brasileirão (1959-2022):

89 – Reinaldo

63 – Marques

55 – William

46 – Dada Maravilha

46 – Diego Tardelli

35 – Renaldo

35 – Valdir Mustache

33 – Éder

28 – Everton

[26] – Hulk

26 – Leonardo Silva

24 – Fred

24 – Luan

Already in the list of Atlético-MG’s top scorers in the 21st century, Hulk reached 58 goals and is now one goal behind Marques, the 3rd place with 59 goals. In 97 games for Galo, since the beginning of 2021, Hulk has an average of 0.60 goals per game.

Atlético-MG’s top scorers in the 21st century:

112 – Diego Tardelli (230 games)

75 – Guilherme (122 games)

59 – Marques (189 games)

[58] – Hulk (97 games)

49 – Luan (305 games)

43 – Éder Luís (161 games)

42 – Lucas Pratto (107 games)

41 – Khazars (205 games)

41 – Fred (83 games)

39 – Jo (127 games)

