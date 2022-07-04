Husband reports body fight before police shoot and kill sister in São Gonçalo | Rio de Janeiro

This Sunday (3), Rhillayne had the arrest in the act converted into preventive.

Leonardo said that the woman left the house around 8:30 pm or 9:00 pm for a family party and returned at 3:00 am to get something from the room, which she suspects is a pistol. Later, Rhailayne’s mother called saying that her daughter had argued with her and her sister and was nervous.

The policeman said he looked for the woman in bars in the region and even found her in one of them, where she was alone and refused to go home. She then decided to return home.

Leonardo says that he later received a call from his sister, Rayana Melo, saying that Rhailayne was at the gas station with signs of intoxication. When he arrived at the post, the sisters argued, got into a physical fight. He managed to separate them, but there was another fight and Rhailayne shot and killed her sister.

Rhillayne was arrested by her husband and Rayana Mello died at the scene.

Rhillayne is a police officer from the 7th BPM and was referred to the Niterói Homicide Police Station.

“They came here from the other street, where there are several bars, and they were already arguing there. There’s a bathroom here and they came here to this bathroom and started arguing, until this unfortunate event happened. I only heard the noise, a lot, a lot of shots”, said Josiane Silva, attendant at the gas station.

At around 10 am, the father of the two young women was at the crime scene talking to the police. Very shaken, he didn’t want to talk to the press.

The gas station is located at Rua Francisco Portela, 2538, where the Fire Department was called at around 8 am. The place is known as a meeting point for young people and adults, who place a sound car and spend the night at this post.