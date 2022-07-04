Hyundai reveals first images of the new HB20

Hyundai Motor Brasil officially released three photos of the new HB20 2023, which will be released next Tuesday (5), The automaker also revealed some of the equipment that will be present in the hatch. Among the novelties are first-of-its-kind features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Collision Assist, Autonomous Braking System, fully digital instrument panel and multimedia touchscreen, wireless interface and Hyundai Bluelink connectivity. “All in a premium, modern design and interior,” says Ken Ramirez, president and CEO of Hyundai for Brazil and Central and South America, in the LinkedIn post.

The engine must remain the same. That is, the 1.0 aspirated 80 hp and 10.2 kgfm continues in the cheaper versions, available only with a 5-speed manual transmission. There is the possibility of adopting the 6-speed. The more expensive versions should be equipped with the 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm 1.0-litre turbo, while the gearbox can be manual or automatic, both 6-speed. It is also possible that both engines receive some novelty to optimize fuel consumption.

In the visual, the front brings daytime LEDs that surround the top of the headlights that will be tapered and integrate the front grille. At the rear, emphasis on the interconnected lanterns, which divide the trunk lid. The bumpers were also modified.