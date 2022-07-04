‘I earn 50x more on the internet than in volleyball’, says athlete on Onlyfans

With 21 years old, Key Alves, libero of Osasco, is the most followed volleyball player in the world. In all, the athlete has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account, but she is also successful on Onlyfans, a paid content platform where users sell their materials aimed at an adult audience.

In an interview with the newspaper ‘O Globo’, Key Alves highlighted his explosion in the world of social networks and did not hide that the earnings from his posts earn him much more money than volleyball itself.

“I have a team [que cuida das redes sociais] and we talk in a group on WhatsApp. But I’m the one who takes care of all my platforms except Onlyfans. This is my manager who makes the posts. All the posts go through me, the photos, the edits, the captions (…) I earn about fifty times more with digital platforms than with volleyball. It really is. And more on Onlyfans because the value is fixed, it has the whole month”, said the player.

Regarding the prejudice with the division between the life of a player and the world of social networks, the libero said that there are still some negative reactions, but highlighted that athletes are not robots and that these moments are important.

“There is still a bit of prejudice, yes. But few people think that way. These extra-court jobs make us get distracted and have fun. These are moments when we are not under pressure. And the coaches and the people who work with the sport should start to find it a little more normal and good too. The athlete is not a robot,” said Key.

Despite the success on digital platforms, Key Alves does not intend to abandon volleyball anytime soon. According to her, the love for the sport is bigger than taking pictures.

“I love playing volleyball, more than taking pictures. That’s why I’m not going to stop with my career on the courts, even if that’s possible today (…) I’m still starting my volleyball career. year as a professional. I have another 20 years ahead of me. And liberos also have a longer life”, he declared.

Inside the courts, the libero can have more time on the court at Osasco. That’s because, Camila Brait, who was the holder of the role, took a year to try to get pregnant with her second child. Natinha arrived to assume the position in the starting team, but is usually called up to defend the selection, which should make room for Key Alves.