«I miss him a lot, tennis misses Roger»

Even absent from the competition, Roger Federer was one of the highlights of Wimbledon this Sunday, having attended the Center Court 100th anniversary ceremony.

The Swiss (excited) received a strong applause and showed his desire to return – to compete – next year. Federer took the opportunity to see colleagues and his biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal.

The Spaniard was later asked about Federer not playing Wimbledon for the first time since 1999 and the words were of… admiration.

“I think I’ve already answered this question but have to say it again. Roger’s absence is a negative thing. But it’s the cycle of life. Time passes and the clock never stops. This is the kind of thing we have to get used to.”he began by saying, before talking about his relationship with the Swiss.

“My relationship with Roger has always been good and he is probably my biggest rival. At the same time… all the things we shared on the court is something that is hard to describe. The emotions, all those things. And of course I miss Federer a lot on the tour and tennis misses him, the tournaments, the fans, everyone.”he said.

“We cannot create a story just at Wimbledon. I think Roger Federer is important in every tournament on the circuit. Not just at Wimbledon. He is a player that is missed in any tennis tournament”he concluded.