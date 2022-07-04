“I thank you, Fiel”: read Sheik’s letter on the tenth anniversary of Corinthians’ Libertadores title | Corinthians

Ten years ago, on July 4, 2012, Corinthians beat Boca Juniors 2-0 and won the Libertadores da América. The dream of the greatest Corinthians liberation was achieved thanks to two goals from Emerson Sheik, the ultimate figure of a historic achievement. In the text below, he recalls that night.

“I thank you, Faithful

(By Emerson Sheik*)

I was always sure that I would score in the final.

with the shirt of Corinthians, I made 28 in 196 games. Until July 4, 2012, he had scored 12, three in Libertadores, one in the semifinal against Santos, in Vila Belmiro. But what I really wanted was the one in the final.

That night, the important thing was for us to win the title, which was unprecedented for the club. That’s why the 2012 Libertadores was so special: I didn’t have the title, the club didn’t have it, and the fans deserved it.

I’ve dreamed a thousand times about those moves. There’s no way to forget. But until the goals came and the party started, it was a tense day. We had training and concentration. I spoke to God and the world that day, to my family, to my friends. I remember Tite asking us to be 100% focused on the game.

Tite and the coaching staff showed us videos of our family in the pre-match lecture as a form of motivation. We played very focused. We had drawn 1-1 at Bombonera. And in Pacaembu, on that 4th of July, we would look at each other in the field and say: “We did it”.

I scored both goals in the second half. One at eight minutes, after a back-heel from Danilo. And the second at 26, when I stole the ball from Boca and only ended up in the goal.

From then on, I could only think that the title was very close and that my family was there in Pacaembu watching me do it alongside a crowd that would embrace me as an idol.

Speaking of hugs, after the whistle I just wanted to hug everyone. Tito too. Our hug was the tightest and longest.

From there, backstage was wonderful. When the game was over, we started the party in Pacaembu’s locker room. I drank them all and didn’t get home until the next day. It was an incredible party.

Today, at 43, I know that my children already know exactly how big and important this title was for my life. Everything changed.

In 2015, when I left the club (then I would return in 2018), I received a t-shirt with the phrase “Thank you Sheik”.

It was amazing and will continue to be.

For that I thank you, Faithful.”

* In a report to Marcelo Braga

