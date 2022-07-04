“I will never forget”; Abel Ferreira surrenders to Felipão and remembers the Brazilian’s remarkable moment in Portugal

Verdão de Abel was defeated by Athletico-PR de Scolari this Saturday, at Allianz Parque; The result placed Hurricane in second place in the Brasileirão, two points behind Alviverde, leader of the competition.

Palmeiras was defeated by Athletico-PR 2-0 on Saturday night (2), at the Allianz Parque stadium. The match marked the meeting of two great technicians in the history of the Club: Abel Ferreira and Luiz Felipe Scolari. Current commander, Abel is two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores and champion of the Copa do Brasil and Recopa Sul-Americana. Felipão, on the other hand, won the Libertadores, Brasileirão, Mercosul and Rio-São Paulo titles once, in addition to having lifted two Cups of the Copa do Brasil.

Scolari celebrated last Thursday (30th) the 20th anniversary of the Brazilian national team’s fifth championship. In recent statements, he has already pointed out the Portuguese as the greatest coach in the history of Alviverde. Abel was even called up by the experienced Brazilian professional for a training period with the Portugal national team. Ahead of the Portuguese team, Felipão went to the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup, ending his participation in fourth place.

After the meeting this Saturday (2), Abel Ferreira did not spare praise for his former commander. “If the world had people like him, it would be so much better. The hug, first, was one of gratitude. First as a player and then as a coach, because I think he is extremely competent. He was the last world champion coach for Brazil, playing that way, and well. He’s 73 and I’m 43, and I have a lot to learn from him. He is a coach who knows Brazilian football, he knows how to win”, he highlighted.

Abel also recalled the Brazilian’s remarkable passage through the Portuguese national team. “A lot of gratitude as a player, coach and Portuguese that I am. He was a person who changed mentalities about cheering for the national team. I will never forget the little flag, which he made all the Portuguese people put in their homes to cheer. It was gratitude and congratulations, it was better in efficiency. The two things come together, the man and the professional he is”, he concluded.