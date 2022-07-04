Ibrahimovic and Messi have already lavished praise on Pavn, new Atlético player

photo: Harry How/AFP Pavn, new Atlético player, celebrates LA Galaxy goal with Ibrahimovic, in 2019

Star of world football, the Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already lavished praise on Cristian Pavn, new player at Atltico. The duo performed together between 2019 and 2020 at the Los Angeles Galaxy, in the United States.

In August 2019, after his second game for LA Galaxy (2-0 win over Dallas), Pavn was highly praised by Ibrahimovic. On the occasion, the Argentine forward participated in the play of the second goal of the Californian team, which ended with the Swede swaying the nets.

“He’s very good. He’s too good for the MLS. I don’t think the MLS will have him for a long time. We should enjoy it while he’s here,” declared Ibra at the time.

“When you have a player like that, you don’t have to talk a lot. You just communicate in the game and try to make the best of it. He knows what he’s doing. This was his second game and he was the best on the field, he did the difference. I played with many players and I see when a player makes a difference. He did”, added Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic’s “prediction” was fulfilled, but Pavn did not reach the point of breaking through to European football. Good numbers at LA Galaxy (14 goals and eight assists in 35 games) didn’t drive a sale, and the forward ended up returning to Boca Juniors after the loan expired.

Back at the Argentine club, Pavn was unable to repeat the performance of previous years. He finished the 2021 season with four goals and five assists in 36 games.

Messi’s praise

Pavn has also been praised by what is considered by many to be the greatest football player of the century. This is fellow countryman Lionel Messi, an idol for Barcelona-ESP and Argentina.

“He’s a very fast player and he makes a difference. I’ve found a new partner”, were Messi’s words after Pavn’s first games with the team’s shirt. The two were together at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



