ICMS reduction harms Education, threatens works in schools and salaries

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on ICMS reduction harms Education, threatens works in schools and salaries 2 Views

Promoted by Bolsonaro, the reduction in ICMS has little effect on fuel prices and has a direct impact on public policies in states and municipalities.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Scary eyes! See facts about the “Frankenstein fish”

He is also known as a ghost shark, and has drawn attention on social media. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved