ICMS reduction harms Education, threatens works in schools and salaries

Promoted by Bolsonaro, the reduction in ICMS has little effect on fuel prices and has a direct impact on public policies in states and municipalities.

247 – Treated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as the villain responsible for the rise in fuel prices and as the only way to reverse the problem, the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) plays a central role in financing public policies in states and municipalities.

After strong pressure from the federal government – which fears losing votes due to the economic chaos – governors reduced ICMS on fuel, electricity and communications. The reduction in fuel prices was negligible.

On the other hand, the change hits the public coffers in full. The decrease in ICMS “may take R$ 21 billion from public education in states and municipalities, according to estimates by the National Association for Research in Financing for Education (Fineduca)”, reports the newspaper O Globo.

The Odilon Sena Cerqueira Municipal School, in the municipality of Várzea da Roça (BA), hoped to expand the days of full-time classes for its 423 students. In view of the change in ICMS promoted by the Bolsonaro government, the plan will need to be postponed: “for now, the school has tutoring classes on full-time days. , we will need to cut everything”, says the secretary of Education of Várzea da Roça, Vanda Rios.

The tax cut also threatens the payment of the payroll of public servants, as exemplified by the mayor of Aratuípe (BA), Professor Tone: “we were only able to pay the payroll because of the complementation that the Union gives to Fundeb (Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and Valuing Education Professionals. If the fund or complementation falls (which will happen with the ICMS ceiling), we have no way to pay”.

The law passed in the National Congress on the heels of pressure from Bolsonaro limits the levy of ICMS on fuel to 17% or 18%. Some states even charged up to 32% on certain types of fuel.

Former president Lula (PT), even before the ICMS reduction was approved, already predicted the damages of the change: “the increase in gasoline at international prices was a stroke of the pen by Pedro Parente, president of Petrobras. [Jair Bolsonaro] If I had the courage, if I wasn’t a braggart, I would have done it already [abrasileirado o preço]. By changing the ICMS, municipalities will lose money, and municipalities will lose money, education will lose money, health will lose money. When you reduce ICMS you reduce the money for the municipalities. So, to benefit people who have cars, who are not the majority, the president will throw the weight on the entire Brazilian society.”

