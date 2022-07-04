If Vidal arrives at Flamengo to play, he will stand out

Flamengo agreed to hire Chilean Arturo Vidal, who was at Inter Milan and should be announced by the Gávea club for a contract until the end of 2023, and could be an important part in the replacement of Andreas Pereira, who did not have a sequel at the end. on loan from Manchester United.

In the Posse de Bola #242 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira states that, although Vidal was not often playing at Inter Milan, he can do well at Flamengo and get prominence if he is really willing to play, since the player has technical quality. .

“There are a lot of people discussing now about Vidal’s phase, I think that if Vidal comes to Brazil to play football, of course he will stand out technically, he won’t play every game, of course not, but when he is on the field and in good condition, he has the technical level to be an outstanding player, that for me is very clear”, says Mauro Cezar.

The journalist recalls the competition that the Chilean player had at Inter and with whom he should compete for a position at Flamengo as a factor to be analyzed, in addition to the fact that, despite being over 30 years old, he is younger than ‘Geração 85’.

“He was not a starter at Inter, but Inter has another issue that people have to pay attention to, at Inter the midfield had Barella, Brozovic and Çalhanoglu, three national team players, from Turkey, Italy and Croatia, younger players, 25, 29. Vidal is 35. Here he will fight for position with Diego Ribas and Arão, it’s another conversation, of course he will play”, says Mauro Cezar.

“He’s going to team up with João Gomes, with Thiago Maia, these guys. Would the others who could stop him be Arão? Diego Ribas? I don’t think it’s going to happen. Arão Flamengo is looking to negotiate, Diego Ribas will finish his time at the club at the end of the year, when his contract expires, will increasingly be left behind as an option, I believe”, he adds.

Another factor that Mauro Cezar draws attention to is the way Vidal’s profile can be in the favor of the red-black fan, at the same time that he made Argentines furious after being taken for granted at Boca Juniors and closing with Flamengo.

“I talked to several colleagues from Argentina and they were very furious because it was already taken for granted that he would be hired by Boca. Even some who are part of Boca Juniors were kind of incredulous. If by chance Boca passes through Corinthians and Flamengo through Tolima , Vidal may play at Bombonera, he became enemy number 1 of the Boca fans, the guys are very furious with him”, says Mauro.

“He’s a veteran, now, when he’s on the pitch and in good condition I think he can add a lot, he’s a technically very good player and has a profile that matches a club with a lot of fans”, he concludes.

