‘I’m feeling very proud’, says Fátima Bernardes as she leaves ‘Encontro’ to take over ‘The Voice Brasil’ | Fantastic

“I’m passing a baton for the second time, and it’s the second time I’m passing it on to Patricia, isn’t it? It’s very nice of you to hand over a beautiful son, you know? All very tidy. So, that’s how I’m feeling very proud and very happy to give it to Patrícia, to Manoel”, said Fátima, backstage, remembering when she left the Jornal Nacional bench in 2011.

In addition to gaining new presenters, “Meeting” will also change its time: it will now air before “More you“.

“We will learn to make this new schedule. Of course, the program will have the same structure, and there will be cooking, right? ? The person is already hungry and such, it takes well”, highlights Ana Maria Braga.

On Saturdays, “É de Casa” will also have a new look. With the departure of Patricia and Manoel, now the team will be formed by Maria Beltrãothe paulista Thiago Oliveira – sports presenter of several Globo programs – , the Bahian Rita Batista and Talitha Morete, who was already part of the cast.

“I’ve always tried to bring lightness to journalism, haven’t I? Even the most hardnew journalism, as we like to call it. It’s a Saturday morning program; people are waking up for the weekend. So, it already has this lightness that shares my way of being. What you can expect is Maria in the root mode”, enjoys Beltrão, presenter for 25 years at GloboNews.

