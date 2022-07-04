image captured by the Hubble Telescope shows ‘heart’ of our Milky Way; check registration – Metro World News Brasil

A spectacular view captured by the American Space Agency’s (NASA) Hubble Telescope shows the heart of our Milky Way Galaxy in all its splendor.

As detailed by NASA, through a statement, inside reside young and old stars flying at different speeds.

With this, offering clues about the formation of our galaxy, something very important for scientists.

Once scientific operations begin next month, NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope will join Hubble in studying the archeology of our galaxy.

The impressive record of our Milky Way was recently shared on social media and ended up going viral. Check post:

Stunning image captured by NASA’s Hubble Telescope

Another Hubble record shows a shot of thousands of galaxies, which also contains some cosmic photobombers.

As detailed by NASA, the stripes are actually the trails of asteroids.

Appearing curved due to something called parallax As Hubble orbits around Earth, an asteroid will appear to move along an arc compared to much more distant background stars and galaxies.

Also according to the information, this effect is similar to what you see from a moving car, when trees on the side of the road appear to be passing by faster than background objects that are far away. Check post:

Text with information from NASA